Motorola Moto X4: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Motorola will have five phone ranges on shelves before the end of 2017. We've already seen the new Moto G5 range, Moto C range, Moto E range, as well as the Moto Z2 Play and Moto Z2 Force, but the Moto X has also made a comeback.

The Moto X took a step aside in 2016 to make way for the Moto Z flagships, but now Motorola has brought it back as a sub-flagship device. The last incarnation of the Moto X we saw was in 2015 with the Moto X Force, the Moto X Play and Moto X Style.

In 2017 however, Motorola has released just one Moto X model, the fourth-generation Moto X4. Here is everything you need to know about the device.

Aluminium subframe with 3D contoured glass body

Front-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual-lens rear camera in circular housing

The Moto X4 has an anodised metal subframe with a 3D contoured glass body, giving it a shiny finish that is different to other Moto devices we have seen this year. It comes with an IP68 water and dust rating, which not even the Moto Z2 Force offers and despite its shiny finish, it doesn't pick up fingerprints too badly.

Measuring 148.4 x 73.4 x 7.99mm and weighing 163g, the Moto X4 has slim bezels either side of the display and larger bezels at the top and bottom, meaning it doesn't follow the same path as the likes of the LG V30 or the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with an all-screen front.

A physical home button is positioned beneath the display of the Moto X4, incorporating a fingerprint sensor, while the rear sees the signature batwing "M", as many Moto fans will now expect, along with a raised circular camera housing that features dual-lenses and a flash.

The dual-LED flash sits above the lenses and there is a textured trim around the circumference of the camera module. The Moto X4 also has antenna lines at the top and bottom, cutting through the frame though thankfully, they stay away from the rear for a seamless finish across the back.

The Moto X4 will be available in Super Black and Sterling Blue finishes when it launches.

5.2-inch AMOLED display

Full HD resolution, 424ppi

Onscreen controls

The Moto X4 has a 5.2-inch AMOLED display, protected by LTPS IPS Corning Gorilla Glass. Given the X4 isn't a flagship device, it has a Full HD display which results in a pixel density of 424ppi, putting it in the same playing field as the likes of the OnePlus 5.

There is no Mobile HDR or any other fancy technology like an edge-to-edge screen, but AMOLED technology means rich and vibrant colours, along with deep blacks so the Moto X4 should offer a punchy screen that also does well on battery life.

The Moto X4 has the trio of Android softkeys on the display, as we've seen on previous Motorola phones and other Android devices, but the home button beneath the display also offers swipe-based gesture controls for navigating through the system and software.

Dual-rear camera with dual-LED flash

12MP and 8MP sensors on back

16MP front snapper

The Moto X4 has a dual camera system, with both lenses inside a circular module on the rear like the recently launched Moto Z2 Force. The dual-lens camera comes complete with a Colour Correlated Temperature dual-LED flash, also built into the circular camera module.

The dual camera system on the Moto X4 is made up of a 12-megapixel Dual Autofocus Pixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and 1.4µm pixels and an ultra-wide angle 8-megapixel sensor with a 120-degree field of view, f/2.2 aperture and 1.12µm pixels.

Phase detection autofocus is on board the Moto X4, along with professional mode, depth detection and depth effects and selective focus. There is also a selective black and white feature and a background replacement feature on board too, though both of these are in beta phase at the moment.

On the front of the Moto X4 is a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture and 1µm pixels. It features a selfie flash, selfie panorama mode, beautification mode, professional mode and face filters.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630

3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, microSD support

3000mAh battery, TurboPower supported

The Moto X4 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor under its hood, supported by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is microSD on board for further storage expansion up to 2TB.

In terms of battery, the Moto X4 has a 3000mAh capacity, which supports TurboPower, offering up to six hours of power in 15 minutes of charge with a compatible fast charger. It is charged via USB Type-C.

A headphone jack is also on board the Moto X4, and there is a front-ported speaker, along with three microphones. Additionally, the Moto X4 has NFC technology, Bluetooth 5.0 and it supports Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac.

Android Nougat

Minimal bloatware

Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Moto Voice

The Moto X4 launches on Android Nougat 7.1 software, with a couple of pre-loaded Motorola apps over the top, delivering a close to pure Android experience.

Motorola traditionally doesn't use as much bloatware as the likes of LG or Sony, meaning it tends to get quicker updates to the latest Android software builds so it is likely an update to the newly-released Android Oreo isn't too far off.

The Moto X4 will offer Moto Display, Moto Voice, Moto Actions and Moto Key as part of the Moto experiences. It is the second device to offer Moto Key, following the Moto Z2 Force, allowing users to unlock additional devices, such as your laptop, using the fingerprint scanner.

There is also a new Wireless Sound System setting (hidden within the settings) which can connect the device to up to five Bluetooth devices simultaneously.

The Moto X4 also has Amazon Alexa integration and Google Assistant integration, on top of Moto's own Moto Voice assistant.

Announced 31 August

To be available September 2017

€399

Motorola announced the Moto X4 on 31 August during consumer electronics show IFA in Berlin.

The company said the device would go on sale in September 2017, though an exact date has yet to be revealed.

When it does go on sale, it will cost €399, which we assume will translate to around £379.