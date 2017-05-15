Motorola's smartphone strategy for 2017 revealed, Moto X returns

Motorola's smartphone plans for the year ahead have been leaked in a presentation slide on Evan Blass' Twitter account, and it appears there are five phone ranges on their way, including a Moto X. Blass has also tweeted an image showing Moto X4, which all but confirms the official name of the new phone.

The presentation slide shows two Moto Z flagship phones: Moto Z Play and Moto Z Force, a solo Moto X model, the two Moto G phones: G5 and G5 Plus, a Moto E and Moto E Plus and an entry-level C-series comprising a Moto C and Moto C Plus.

The Moto X is the interesting model, as it fits into a very narrow gap between the Moto G mid-range series and Moto Z flagships. We've heard rumours surrounding a Moto X handset before, dating back to December 2016, but these turned out to be the Moto G mid0range series instead.

The slide only gives away a few details about the Moto X, but it will come with a 5.2-inch full HD display, 3D Glass and Smartcam. The faint picture appears to show a shiny, metallic finish.

A second presentation slide has been leaked in a video, and picked up by Slash Gear, that gives away a few more details. It mentions an IP68 rating which means it can be submerged in up to 1.5-metres of water for 30 minutes, and it's protected against dust, dirt and sand.

It will also run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor, have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It will also benefit from a fingerprint sensor and "AI integration". The Moto X4 won't have attachable modules, they're reserved for the Moto Z series, but it will get a large, 3,800mAh battery.