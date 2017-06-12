Motorola officially announces Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus

Motorola has officially announced details of the new not-quite entry-level Moto E series. We say not-quite entry-level, because that accolade belongs to the Moto C series, which is due for release later this year.

The biggest change with 2017's model compared to 2016 is the introduction of a plus-sized model, the E4 Plus. The E4 and E4 Plus will feature 5-inch and 5.5-inch 720p HD screens with 294 and 267 ppi respectively.

Both phones share much of the same DNA, including a 1.3GHz quad-core Mediatek processor with 2GB of RAM for the E4 and 3GB for the E4 Plus. Both will also receive 16GB of onboard storage.

Where the Moto E4 and E4 Plus differ is in the camera and battery departments. The 5-inch Moto E4 will have an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel camera on the front. The Moto E4 Plus will have the same 5-megapixel snapper on the front, but instead gets a 13-megapixel camera on the back.

As for batteries, the E4 will be fitted with a modest 2,800mAh unit, but the E4 Plus will allegedly get a mammoth 5,000mAh battery instead, which Motorola claims will be good for two days of use. Both phones can be quickly recharged thanks to a supplied rapid charger, the only difference being the E4 Plus' is a 10 Watt charger, while the E4 has a 5 Watt charger.

Both phones will ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat and, for the first time on the E-series, will have fingerprint scanners embedded in the home button. Other shared features include dual-SIM card support and a 3.5mm headphone port. The E4 Plus gets the benefit of Dolby Atmos dual microphones, compared to the E4's standard dual speakers.

The Motorola E4 and E4 Plus will be available soon in grey, gold and blue (exclusive for the E4) colour finishes for £129 and £159 respectively.