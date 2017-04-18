Latest Moto Z2 Force leak reveals phone will have a headphone jack

Rumours suggest that Lenovo might introduce a new phone dubbed Moto Z2 Force in the coming months.

The phone would be a successor to last year’s Moto Z Force, a version of the Moto Z. It's thicker and sports a longer battery life, higher-resolution camera, and a shatterproof display. Now, days after photos of the second-generation Z Force leaked, Android Authority has shared more renders and detailed what we can expect from the upcoming smartphone, including that it will have a headphone jack.

Neither the Moto Z nor the Moto Z Force have a 3.5mm headphone socket. Instead, they offer a USB Type-C connection for audio, data, and charging. Both are however compatible with the Moto Mod accessories. The Z2 Force will not only have a headphone jack but will also support last year's Moto Mods, as the connectors are in the same place. It'll also be thinner than its predecessor, at 5.9mm thick

The new Z2 Force won't be a Verizon exclusive, either. Reliable leaker Evan Blass claimed it will be offered by T-Mobile too.