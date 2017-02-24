Lenovo to launch 12 Moto Mods in 2017 that'll work with future phones

Lenovo wants you to know that it still likes the whole modular phone thing, and that more Moto Mods are coming.

Lenovo's Moto Z line, which released in 2016, has a modular design, but with LG ditching modular smartphones after just one attempt, many have wondered if Lenovo would follow suit, making existing Moto Mods essentially outdated after just a year. Well, Lenovo has just confirmed that isn't the case. It's working on new modular smartphones and new Moto Mods that will work with those phones.

“The company will introduce 12 mods this year, which will remain compatible with the phones to be introduced by the company over the next three years,” Sharay Shams, Lenovo's general manager of Middle East for smartphones, told The Express Tribune. He also said, so far, Lenovo has sold three million units of the Moto Z smartphone, and that 50 percent of people bought the phones with a mod.

Motorola Mobility launched the Moto Z line with three Moto Mods: the JBL SoundBoost speaker, Insta-Share Projector, and Hasselblad True Zoom. The attachment of mods, such as the projector, converts the smartphone into a projector that can deliver a presentation, run videos, or display photographs on a 70-inch-or-wider wall. We've seen more compatible Moto Mods popping up on crowdfunding sites.

There has also been some Moto Mods Hackathons held around the world in an attempt to boost Moto Mods innovation. It's clear that modular phones aren't dead, even if LG is scrapping the idea for its next flagship. Lenovo wasn't specific about what kind of mods or phones we can expect in the future, but at least you know your existing Moto Z and its mods aren't going to become irrelevant any time soon.