Real-life Moto G5 photos confirm metal back and Android 7.0 Nougat

Just a day after official promotional listings for the Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus leaked online, we've now been given our first proper look at what the incoming mid-ranger will look like. We've already seen alleged real life photos of the G5 Plus, so now it's the turn of its smaller sibling. DuduRochaTec.com has been obtained exlusive photos of the Moto G5 from a source that has already got their hands on one.

The photos show the G5 with a metal backplate, which has been confirmed to be removable, as well as the battery, and the rumours of a 5in screen appear to be true too. The front of the phone shows the Moto G5 will get a fingerprint scanner, a feature previously reserved for the more premium G4 Plus, along with virtual buttons to the left and right of the sensor to perform back and multitasking functions.

What this could potentially mean is that the sensor will act as a sort of trackpad. Swiping to the left for example can take you back a page, while swiping right could access other apps that are already open. It also means the G5 won't have onscreen controls, meaning the entire screen can be used for displaying content. We won't know for sure until we get our hands on one in Barcelona.

A screenshot also shows the Moto G5 will come running Android 7.0 Nougat. Motorola has already started rolling out Android Nougat to the Moto G4 and G4 Plus.

Motorola will officially unveil the new G5 and G5 Plus smartphones at Mobile World Congress this weekend on the 26 February. The G5 Plus should receive enhanced specs over the G5, including a 5.2-inch display, 2GHz Snapdragon 625 processor compared to a 1.4GHz Snapdragon 430 on the G5. The G5 Plus should also get a 12-megapixel camera with dual autofocus pixels while the G5 will get a 13MP camera with a phase-detect autofocus sensor.