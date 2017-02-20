Motorola Moto G5 listings leak ahead of MWC launch

The Motorola Moto G5 and G5 Plus are expected to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress in one week. But even though there's not long to go, that hasn't stopped information from leaking onto the internet. Online retailer Ktronix accidentally posted, and quickly took down, official listings for both phones, complete with specs and promotional images with the tagline "Captivating Design. Unlimited Performance".

The listings, picked up by Venture Beat, claim the Moto G5 will shrink from a 5.5in screen to 5-inches, while the G5 Plus will also take a drop in size from 5.5-inches to 5.2in. Both will retain full HD displays, which given the drop in physical screen size, should result in higher pixel densities.

Both Moto phones will receive new processors too, with the G5 Plus getting a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625, while the G5 will settle for a 1.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 430. Both phones will get 2GB of RAM. Another area where the two phones will differ is internal storage. The G5 is said to get 32GB as standard, while the G5 Plus will get 64GB, however both phones will have a microSD card slot for expanding storage by up to 128GB.

The rear cameras will be slightly different as well. The G5 Plus will sport a 12-megapixel sensor with dual autofocus pixels, whereas the G5 will have a 13MP phase-detect autofocus sensor, but both will have the same 5MP front-facing camera.

Finally, the Moto G5 Plus is expected to retain the 3,000mAh battery from its predecessor, but the G5 is said to take a slight dip to 2,800mAh.

If these specs are real, the G5 Plus is, on paper, the phone to go for. However Motorola's G-series has always performed consistently well in the budget mid-range market, so we have high hopes for both devices. Pocket-lint will be in attendance at MWC next week, so we'll bring you all the latest news and hands-on as and when we can.