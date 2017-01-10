This could be our first look at the Moto G5 Plus

Photos purporting to be the Moto G5 Plus have appeared on Romanian reselling site OLX, and picked up by Reddit and Phonedog. If you think the design and overall look of the phone seems familiar, it's because it's not too dissimilar to the renders of the alleged Moto X (2017) we saw at the end of 2016.

These new images are leading many to believe that what was expected to be the new Moto X, will in fact be a new Moto G. There are several things that much up with the renders: the round camera housing, microUSB port - something we expect the lower- to mid-range handsets to have, flagships should have USB-C - and 3.5mm headphone jack. Even the oval fingerprint scanner and possible home button looks the same.

While the listing itself may have either finished or have been taken down, Reddit users were able to take note of the specs the seller gave. The phone claimed to have model number XT1685, sport a 5.5-inch 1920 x 1080 full HD display and have an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB RAM.

Other specs are said to include 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear and front-facing cameras, 32GB of onboard storage, Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box and a 3080mAh battery. The seller was asking 1650 Romanian Leu for the device, which works out to around $390 or £320. That price seems a little high, considering the Moto G4 Plus can be yours from £229 through Motorola's website.

We're hoping to hear something more official from Motorola soon, with a possible reveal pencilled in for Mobile World Congress at the end of February.