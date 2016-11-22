Motorola’s Moto Z is now Daydream-ready, thanks to Nougat

Motorola has announced the Moto Z is finally getting the Nougat update.

In a blog post Monday, the Lenovo-owned smartphone maker said it will roll out Android 7.0 Nougat globally to the Moto Z and Moto Z Force this week.

But that's not the biggest aspect of Monday's news, as Motorola had already revealed the update was coming. The most interesting part about this update is that it makes the Moto Z line compatible with Daydream, Google’s latest platform mobile VR, which you can read all about here.

Motorola had never announced or hinted the Moto Z line was compatible with Daydream, so Moto Z owners should be pleasantly surprised. Until now, Google's new Pixel and Pixel Xl flagships were the only devices available with Daydream. As Motorola noted, they are now the first smartphones from another manufacturer to be recognised as Daydream-ready devices.

Daydream-ready devices are certified for the Daydream platform and built for VR. They must have high-resolution displays, as well as graphics and sensors precise enough for head tracking. But in order to step into a virtual world, you'll need to pair your Moto Z phone with Google's $79 Daydream VR headset, which we reviewed and described as the most comfortable VR experience.

Check out the Moto software upgrades page for more details about the upcoming Nougat update, including specific information by country and carrier.

