All future Lenovo phones will be released under the Moto brand

Lenovo has announced that all of its future smartphones will be sold under the Moto brand name, as it looks to bring together its existing business with Motorola's after acquiring the latter company in 2014.

The company is also making some changes to its staffing structure, bringing in Gina Qiao the former SVP of human resources to takeover as SVP of Lenovo Mobile Business Group. Yang Yuanqing, Lenovo chairman and CEO says Gina has "the background and insight to form the ideal skillset to manage the mobile business".

Combined sales of Moto and Lenovo-branded devices for Q2 2016 were $2 billion, down 12 percent year-on-year, although Yang said "Our mobile business has good quarter-to-quarter volume growth (20%) and margin improvements", although he did admit the company's smartphone sales showed "only modest growth". Don't forget Lenovo also makes PCs, which makes up 70 percent of the company's total annual revenue.

The new follows the release of the Moto M smartphone, which has only launched in China with no word on worldwide availability. Android Police has pointed out that by introducing a new Moto brand, the current naming structure of Z, X, G and E smartphones may be thrown out, making buying a Motorola phone in the future that bit more difficult.