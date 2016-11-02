Motorola Moto M may not have such a huge battery after all

Images purporting to be the Motorola Moto M leaked last week, the company's new mid-range handset. The alleged specs list for the Moto M was impressive too, as it included a 5100mAh battery. That might not be the case though, as Steve Hemmerstoffer of Nowhereelse.fr has tweeted some more pictures of the phone and claims it will only have a 3050mAh battery.

Pocket Now, which picked up the leak by Hemmerstoffer, believes the original leak of a phone with a 5100mAh battery is actually the Lenovo P2. All other specs for the two phones are very similar and since Lenovo makes Motorola phones, it's easy to see how the two could have crossed paths.

The majority of other specs for the Moto M listed by Hemmerstoffer are basically the same, expect for the MediaTek chipset version, believed to be destined for China, will instead come with a slightly quicker P15 chip instead of the P10.

The version that should be making its way to Europe will instead come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with either 3GB or 4GB RAM. Both will come with a 5.5-inch full HD display, 32GB of storage and either a 13-megapixel or 16MP camera.

Motorola is holding a product launch event on 8 November in Guangzhou, Hong Kong, which should finally reveal all the details of both the Moto M and Lenovo P2.