Moto Z is now available in the UK, for £499

The Moto Z, that razr thin phone that dropped the headphone socket in favour of USB Type-C, and offers endless customisation through Moto Mods is now available to buy in the UK.

Starting life as a Verizon exclusive in the US, Moto was always a little tight-lipped on when they would be available in other regions. Well that time is now, following the announcement that a lower-tier handset, the Moto Z Play, at IFA 2016. 

The Moto Z can now be ordered from Motorola.co.uk for the price of £499, which puts it up there with many of the flagship rivals, although it's a healthy price saving over a device like the Samsung Galaxy S7 edge, currently £639.

The Moto Z comes with 32GB of internal storage and Moto Maker is offering either black/grey or white/gold as the only options. 

The Moto Z offers a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 chipset with 4GB RAM, 2600mAh battery with TurboPower charging, a 13-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front. 

There is the option to dive into a range of Moto Mods too, from the Incipio OffGrid Power Pack for £59.99 through to the Moto Insta-Share Projector for £249, via the Hasselblad True Zoom for £199.

The delivery date given by Motorola is 13 September.

If you're after the Moto Z Play, that handset is also listed on the UK site for £369, although it's listed as "out of stock".

