Full Moto E3 specs finally confirmed

Motorola has finally lifted the lid on the full specs of the 2016 Moto E. And, as expected, the feature list pretty much lines up with the budget price point, but could still make for one of the best affordable smartphones around this year. With a few pence change from £100, the spec-list still makes for good reading from Motorola's latest cheap offering.

Starting things off on the front is one feature we knew already: a five-inch 1280 x 720 resolution display with a pixel density of 294ppi. Powering that is a 1.0GHz quad-core processor from MediaTek which is paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage. Thankfully, you can expand the storage using a microSD card, up to an extra 32GB.

As for cameras; the rear eight-megapixel snapper is equipped with HDR, panorama and 720p video recording, and is partnered by an LED flash. The front selfie camera is a basic 5MP sensor.

Joining the camera and earpiece on the front is a single front-firing speaker, as well as a couple of mics (one for noise cancelling). It also has LTE connectivity, 802.11 b/g/n 2.4GHz Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.0 LE, ensuring you have a good range of connectivity options.

Rounding off the internal components is a relatively generous 2800mAh battery which should easily be enough to get you through a full day, especially given the low-powered processor, 720p screen and Android 6.0 Marshmallow's battery-saving optimisations.

All these components are packed in to a device which measures 8.55mm thin and 71.6mm wide, and weighs just 140.6 grams, which also happens to be coated in a water repellant nano-coating. While it's not waterproof, it is protected against accidental spills, splashes and drizzle.

On the whole, it certainly seems good value for money, but we'll reserve our judgement until we get one in to review.

The Moto E3 was launched alongside the revamped Moto G4 Play earlier this month, and is expected to hit the market in September and will be available from Tesco, O2, Argos and Amazon.