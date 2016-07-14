Motorola launches third-gen Moto E, confirms Moto G4 Play for UK

It looks like Lenovo's Moto refresh isn't yet complete, with the company today announcing a new Moto E handset. This third-gen Moto E slips into the bottom of the Moto line, but still offers you plenty for the £99 asking price.

With the Moto G4 jumping up to 5.5-inches, many thought that Lenovo had abandoned the smaller-format of handset, but that's not the case. The Moto E3 comes with a 5-inch display, although the resolution is 1280 x 720, so strictly HD.

There's a quad-core processor to power things along, support for microSD and a 2800mAh battery, packed into a body that gets Moto's water-repellent treatment, so should be able to fend off the odd rain shower.

There's an 8-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel snapper on the front. Aside from those details, Moto hasn't gone into specifics, except to say that it will be available from Tesco, Amazon, Argos and O2 from early September.

Motorola has also confirmed you'll also be able to get the Moto G4 Play in the UK. This third model was announced in some regions alongside the Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus, and will only cost you £129 when it hits shelves in mid-August.

It's a bit of a step down from the Moto G4, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 chipset, 2GB RAM, 2800mAh battery, and 16GB of internal storage, with microSD card support. Again there's a 5-inch HD display, like the Moto E3.

There's an 8-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

Both phones launch on Android Marshmallow, presenting a nice clean and clutter-free Android experience, for not a lot of money.