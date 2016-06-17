Hasselblad event could reveal the Moto Mod camera we’ve been waiting for

Hasselblad, the professional grade camera company, has just sent out invites to an event it's holding on 22 June. From the limited tease in the photo it looks like this could be the launch event for a Moto Mod camera for the Lenovo Moto Z.

The photo on the invite appears to show a close up on a camera device. The flat looking black sensors and the focus on the metallic buttons suggest this could be a camera mod. The premium brushed metal finish suggests this will be a premium Hasselblad priced product.

The Moto Z was launched recently with a selection of Modo Mods, but the previously rumoured Hasselblad Mod never appeared.

The Moto Z Mods attach to the smartphone using magnets and 16 contact points so the Mods can easily be swapped out but still connect instantly for power and data transfer while leaving the ports free.

The leaked Hasselblad Mod, shared by serial leakster Evan Blass, did not look as premium as this tease. However it did feature a dedicated shutter button, full sized flash and what appeared to be a large lens system capable of optical zoom – just like a handheld digital camera.

The Hasselblad event is due to take place on 22 June at 14:00 CET. Check back then to have full coverage of the event.

