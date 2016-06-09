  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

Moto Z leaked early, official pic of Moto X replacement and Moto Mods revealed

|
Lenovo Moto Z leaked early, official pic of Moto X replacement and Moto Mods revealed
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE
Best Google Pixel 3 XL and Pixel 3 deals for January 2019: 30GB for £33/m on EE

Lenovo accidentally revealed the full press image of the Moto Z ahead of its official on-stage unveiling at Lenovo Tech World.

In addition, one of the Moto Mods add-on features was also posted on Twitter ahead of the announcement, presumably by mistake.

Few other official details are available at present, but the phone is expected to replace the Moto X devices from years gone.

We'll be bringing you more on the Moto Z and Motomods as they are revealed in a more official capacity.

For now you can check out our Moto Z rumour round-up here, and the Lenovo Tech World livestream here.

Lenovo also announced the world's first Project Tango device at the event, the Lenovo Phab2 Pro. It has real-world mapping capabilities for augmented reality applications.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Google Pixel 3 Lite and 3 Lite XL release date, rumours, features and news
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
The History of Blackberry: The best BlackBerry phones that changed the world
Comments