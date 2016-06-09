Moto Z leaked early, official pic of Moto X replacement and Moto Mods revealed

Lenovo accidentally revealed the full press image of the Moto Z ahead of its official on-stage unveiling at Lenovo Tech World.

In addition, one of the Moto Mods add-on features was also posted on Twitter ahead of the announcement, presumably by mistake.

Few other official details are available at present, but the phone is expected to replace the Moto X devices from years gone.

We'll be bringing you more on the Moto Z and Motomods as they are revealed in a more official capacity.

The Moto Z Force - transforming your phone into whatever you need...in a snap. #LenovoTechWorld. #MotoMods pic.twitter.com/OfYmisjqjU — Lenovo (@lenovo) June 9, 2016

Lenovo also announced the world's first Project Tango device at the event, the Lenovo Phab2 Pro. It has real-world mapping capabilities for augmented reality applications.