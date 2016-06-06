It looks like we know what Moto Z Style Mods are, you might not be happy

The Motorola Moto Z has been leaking for sometime and one of the exciting parts mentioned was the MotoMods. Unfortunately it looks like they may not be LG G5 style modular units, but simply different removable rear cases – and they're called Style Mods.

The Moto Z Style Mods, leaked on the HelloMotoHK Google+ account, appear to be at least six different rear cases. Although previous leaks have shown camera enhancement cases, suggesting there could be more than is leaked here.

Lenovo is rumoured to change the Moto X line currently on offer to make way for the Moto Z. It'll likely fill the same space in the market but have that new name to signify the jump.

Rumours have previously pointed towards a unibody design for the Moto Z, so how these removable Z Style Mod cases will attach is unclear. It's been suggested these official covers could signify the end of the Moto Maker customisations too.

The bottom of the Moto Z has been leaked, showing off contact points at the rear of the smartphone's back. This would suggest there may yet be a smart connector that allows for active Z Style Mods to attach to the phone and enhance it. Perhaps this leak is simply a few options for design, while more advanced options could be yet to come.

We should have everything revealed on 9 June when Lenovo is expected to make the Motorola Moto Z announcement.

