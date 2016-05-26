MotoMods: Hasselblad camera, JBL speaker, and projector modules leak

Lenovo is reportedly getting ready to launch a new Moto Z modular smartphone line with attachable backplates known as MotoMods, and thanks to a renowned leakster, we've just been given a first look at three MotoMods and the different types of functionality they'll add.

Lenovo acquired Motorola from Google a few years ago and has steadily pumped out affordable phones under various Moto-branded lines, such as the Moto X and Moto G, but now it's thought to be introducing a whole new line called Moto Z. In fact, VentureBeat's Evan Blass has claimed Motorola will release two new flagships this year called Moto Z Style and Moto Z Play.

Both Moto Z phones will come with attachable backplates that add functionality. They're thought to be called MotoMods and should include a Pico projector, stereo speakers, and a camera grip with zoom lens. In the leaked picture above, published by Blass on Twitter, you can see the pico projector MotoMod, JBL speaker MotoMod, and Hasselblad Camera MotoMod.

We don't know how the projector will work, but the speaker could replace the phone's built-in speaker, and the camera backplate will likely cover up the built-in camera. These MotoMods will make the Moto Z a modular phone (similar to the LG G5 Friends). Other specs for the Moto Z are still sparse, but Moto Z Style could feature a quad HD 5.5-inch display and SnapDragon 820.

It might also have a 16-megapixel rear shooter, while Moto Z Play could have the Snapdragon 625, 13-megapixel sensor, and a full HD screen. We'll know more when Lenovo-owned Motorola announces Moto Z, a brand name it just trademarked through the US Patent Office.

Another recent leak has suggested Lenovo is planning a 9 June launch event.