Lenovo trademarks Moto Z modular phone ahead of possible 9 June event

Lenovo might have more than a Project Tango phone to launch next month.

The company is holding a Tech World event on 9 June, and it's expected to announced a consumer Project Tango-enabled smartphone at that event. But it appears as though Lenovo could have more up its sleeve. HelloMotoHK, which is reliable source of leaks, has posted another event invite that suggests Lenovo-owned Motorola will also unveil its next flagship on 9 June.

This invite has surfaced right as a "Moto Z" trademark passed the US Patent Office. DroidLife spotted the filing, seemingly confirming Motorola will introduce a Moto Z line. Although no other details were spotted, the trademark is good for not only phones but also accessories - especially battery chargers and adapters. Keep in mind the Moto Z is thought to work with modules.

VentureBeat's Evan Blass has claimed Motorola will release two new flagship smartphones this year called the Moto Z Style and the Moto Z Play. Both Moto Z phones will come with attachable backplates that add functionality, meaning they'll be modules. They're thought to be called MotoMods and should include a Pico projector, stereo speakers, and camera grip with zoom lens.

These MotoMods will make the Moto Z a modular smartphone similar to the LG G5 Friends. Other specifications for the Moto Z are still sparse, but the Moto Z Style could feature a quad HD 5.5-inch display, SnapDragon 820, and 16-megapixel rear shooter, while the Moto Z Play could have the Snapdragon 625, 13-megapixel sensor, and a full HD screen.

We should know more in a couple weeks, when Lenovo makes things official.