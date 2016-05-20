Moto engages full RAZR nostalgia as it teases 9 June smartphone launch

The nostalgia is so heavy in Moto's teaser video that it almost has us weeping. Teasing what's to come in the future, Motorola has released a video where the star of the show is the Moto V3 RAZR, set in high school.

Undoubtedly, the V3 RAZR was one of the best looking phones of all time. It was launched in 2004 and sold in the order of 130 million over the next 2 years. We still have one in the office, it's that iconic.

It's also a great place to start for Moto as it teases the next big thing. With the Moto G out of the way, all attention turns to the Moto X replacement, rumoured to be called the Moto Z.

Switching to Moto Z makes a little more sense, especially if Motorola is going to be picking up on the RAZR line for inspiration. The V3 had that classic metal look to its clamshell phone and there was the RAZR i with its wonderful carbon weave back, so there's some strong design threads to pull.

The date of 9 June 2016 isn't new either: Lenovo's CEO Yang Yuanqing has previously confirmed that a new smartphone would be launched on this date.

Rumours already have the Moto X/Z pegged as having a slim metal body, but with the option for modular accessories, known as MotoMods according to leaks coming from Evan Blass.

As for that video, it's set to The Great Escape by Boys Like Girls, and ends with the classic talk to you later shorthand and the old Hello Moto sign off. Amazing.