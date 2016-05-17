New Moto G4 and Moto G4 Plus official: Specs revealed for pretty Android pair

Lenovo took to the stage today in India to launch the long-awaited update to the Moto G family. The new Moto G and the Moto G Plus are similar handsets, with a few additional upgrades on the Plus model. They have been dubbed the G4, as this is the fourth-gen Moto G.

The Moto G4 and G4 Plus will both come with a 5.5-inch display offering a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 400ppi, topped with Gorilla Glass 3.

Sitting below the display is a fingerprint scanner for security on the G4 Plus, which is what really stands these phones apart. Moto says this unlocks the phone in less than 750 milliseconds.

It will be powered by a 1.5GHz octo-core processor with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, so it isn't the most powerful handset around, but that matches its affordable position.

There's a 3000mAh battery, which sounds pretty generous given the hardware setup, so we'd expect long battery life. It also supports TurboPower charging, giving you 6 hours of use from 15 minutes of charge.

When it comes to the cameras, there's a 16-megapixel rear camera offering phase detection autofocus and laser focus, paired with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera on the Moto G4 Plus. The Moto G4 offers a 13-megapixel rear camera.

The new Moto G will be available in the UK from early June for a price of £169. The Moto G Plus will be available for £199 and will be an Amazon exclusive.