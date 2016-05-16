Amazing Motorola Moto G4 and G4 Plus leaks show design and specifications

With a Motorola event planned for tomorrow, Tuesday 17 May, it comes as no surprise that speculation on what could be unveiled is ramping up.

It has been thought for a while that a new version of the Motorola Moto G would make an appearance. And recently, two versions were touted, with a larger, Plus model also rumoured.

Today's gossip mill not only seems to confirm that fact, a press image has leaked too.

A geekbench spec list and score for what is termed the Motorola Moto G4 has turned up online. It shows a mid-range handset with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 processor running the show.

The phone should be speedy and smooth therefore, especially as 3GB of RAM is also purportedly on board too.

Android 6.0.1 was the operating system used during the test.

Also spotted online were certification awards for not one but two new Motorola handsets, with model numbers close to each other. These give strong hints at the existence of the Moto G4 Plus.

FCC certification is required for handsets to be sold in the US, as it ensures the communication technology on the devices is compliant with American regulations.

The final leak of note for the G4 is an image that serial leakster @evleaks posted on his Twitter feed over the weekend. He also followed up with a tweet that explained the phone shown was definitely the Moto, considering his previous tweet only stated "say hello to your little bro".

Surprised there was so much confusion here. Thought quoting the G4 Plus leak would make it obvious that it's the G4. https://t.co/dVa8wcR0oT — Evan Blass (@evleaks) May 15, 2016

It's definitely got the Motorola looks, that's for sure.

We should find out more about that handset and any big brother tomorrow.