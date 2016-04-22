The next Moto smartphone could be launched on 9 June

There's been a jump in leaks and rumours surrounding the next Moto handset, thought to be a fourth-generation Moto G or a potential Moto X, as the company looks to update its offering.

Motorola's mobile arm is now owned and run by Lenovo, and a possible timeframe for the launch of the next Moto handset could have been revealed at the launch of the Lenovo Zuk Z2.

According to reports, Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing said that Motorola would be unveiling a new device on 9 June, but didn't confirm any other details except that it would be "exciting". This chimes with previous reports from January stating that future releases for the Moto brand would be "more innovative, more attractive".

Fortunately we've seen a flurry of rumours pertaining both to the Moto G and the Moto X, which potentially fit the bill. There's talk of two Moto G devices - one carrying the Plus name suggesting a larger display - perhaps with one offering a fingerprint scanner and one not. The Moto X has also been rumoured, again with a fingerprint scanner in place.

Moto X has been the Motorola flagship for a number of years and it's here we expect to see the excitement; the Moto G is the affordable darling, better known for it's aggressive pricing, rather than excitement.

With Samsung, LG, HTC, Huawei and others refreshing their devices for 2016, it looks like Motorola might be joining the party in June.