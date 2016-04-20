Motorola Moto G4 and G4 Plus: Release date, specs and everything you need to know

Lenovo has unveiled the latest update to the Moto G family of devices, this time offering two different versions of the Moto G.

The Moto G4 is the standard fourth-gen Moto G, while there's a boosted version called the Moto G Plus (or Moto G4 Plus), that provides a few additional extras.

Announced in India, the Moto G is set to be widely available. Read on for all the details you need to know about Motorola's latest handset.

Firstly the name: the G4 name became popular in the run up to the announcement of these handsets. Motorola themselves announced them in the UK as the Moto G and Moto G Plus. However, the naming has been stylised as g4 on Motorola's own website, and is being written as G4 in many places, such as on Amazon. We've used a mixture of both - but rest assured, they are the same thing.

The new Moto G and Moto G Plus share the same design in the body that measures 153 x 76.6 x 7.9-9.8mm and the weight is given as 155g. We're not sure at this time if there's a difference in weight between the Moto G and the Moto G Plus, there may be a slight difference.

As with previous Moto handsets, the new Moto G is going to offer Moto Maker and it also has removable shell covers, so you'll be able to quickly and easily swap them out if you fancy a colour change.

The Moto G offers curved edges and a polycarbonate rear, with a front covered in Gorilla Glass 3. There is still a speaker slit across the top, although the new Moto G sees Motorola moving away from the twin front-facing speakers that have been present on the past few handsets.

Gone are the days of the Moto G being a smaller format smartphone, now offering a 5.5-inch display.

That might come as something of a shock to some, as this is now a pretty big smartphone. The 5.5-inch display offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels for 400ppi. That should be sharp enough, even if it doesn't quite reach the pixel density or resolution of some flagship devices.

The Moto G4 display is topped with Gorilla Glass 3 which should keep it protected from scratches. Both devices have the same size and resolution display.

The Motorola Moto G4 and G4 Plus differ in the camera departments. The regular Moto G has a 13-megapixel camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel camera on the front. There's a display flash function to illuminate you for the perfect selfie.

The Motorola Moto G4 Plus really stands apart from the regular Moto G with an enhanced camera. The Moto G Plus has a 16-megapixel camera on the rear and the boast here is that it combines two autofocusing technologies. The first is that it offers laser AF, but also that it employs an phase detection AF system too.

It has a f/2.0 aperture and Moto is saying that it has larger than average pixels, so it should perform better in low light conditions.

There's a 5-megapixel camera on the front of the Moto G Plus. There's a display flash function to illuminate you for the perfect selfie.

The new Moto G and G Plus are powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 chipset, offering 64-bit octo-core power. This is backed by 2GB of RAM, although it looks like there will also be a 3GB RAM version.

This is a mid-range chipset, but it should provide plenty of power for daily functions.

There is a 3000mAh battery in both handsets, and it supports TurboPower quick charging, which will give you 6 hours of use from just 15 minutes on the charger. Moto says that the Moto G will give you all-day battery life and the TurboPower charger comes in the box for the G4 Plus.

There is 16 or 32GB of storage, with support for microSD cards, so you can easily boost the storage of your new Moto G.

The Moto G and Moto G Plus support LTE as standard.

The Moto G and Moto G Plus will land with Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Motorola is saying that these are Moto Pure handsets, offering a pure Android experience, free from the clutter of additional logos and apps.

There are, however, a few Moto enhancements. These include a new camera app, as well as a range of gestures, so you can use a chopping motion to turn on the torch, for example. There's also the Ambient Display options. Apart from that and a clock widget, this is very much the stock Android experience.

Motorola also says that the Moto G will be in line to be updated in the future to Android N and Android O.

The Motorola Moto G4 and G4 Plus were announced on 17 May 2016 at a launch event in India.

The Moto G4 will be coming to the UK and the release date is early-June. The Moto G4 will be on sale at Argos, Tesco Mobile and Amazon, with a price of £169.

If you're interested in the more fully-featured Moto G4 Plus, then this is an Amazon exclusive. It will be available from mid-June. The Moto G4 Plus price is £199.