Motorola Moto G (2016) leaks in clear, revealing photos

Lenovo owned Motorola may soon reveal a new Moto G for 2016 after leaked photos show the handset is already made.

The leaked photos appeared through Chinese social networks showing the handset in black.

The Moto G for 2016, possibly influenced by a Lenovo handset, is shown featuring a home button on the front. The square button is expected to feature a fingerprint reader according to other recent leaks from nowhereelse.fr.

The handset appears slim but with a decidedly budget build of a polycarbonate case. Despite this, the screen features minimal bezel and appears to come at over the 5-inch size. This would make it slightly larger than the 5-inch Moto G from 2015 which might also push that £159 price tag up a little.

The camera shown on the rear of the Moto (2016) is reportedly the same as that developed for the LG G5 but arranged here in a vertical setup with aligned flash. If that proves to be the case we can expect a 16-megapixel f/1.8 snapper with 28mm equivalent focal length.

Power and other specs have not yet been revealed but expect more on this soon. Last year's model was announced in July so expect a similar time frame for the 2016 Moto G.

