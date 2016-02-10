Motorola Moto X and Moto G for 2016 leaks show metal unibody

Motorola leaks have been coming fairly steadily when you consider we're not expecting to see a new 2016 Moto X or Moto G for sometime. Yet here's another leak, complete with photos.

The leaked photos come from Hong Kong showing off a wide variation of cases and handsets in the photos. With the Moto X Play, Moto X Style and Moto X Force already out it's little surprise there are plenty more incoming.

One leak has already suggested we can expect a full metal unibody for the next Moto X and these photos appear to support that. You can see the metal designed models in amidst the rest, in gold, silver and black. These appear to have flat edges and a slim build and are likely the new Moto X. The metal unibody units appear to have a smaller circular camera on the rear which looks flush with the body.

The other handsets appear to offer a removable rear casing, with so many on offer there's even a keychain holding a bunch together in one shot. This model seems to feature a rounded edge on the rear and is likely the Moto G. On the rear is an elongated space where the camera module appears to protrude on the models with removable rear.

As expected the Lenovo owned Motorola branding appears to have been ditched from both models.

Motorola, based on previous releases, isn't expected to unveil anything new until the summer at least.

READ: Motorola Moto X (2016): What's the story so far?