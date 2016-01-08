RIP Motorola and thanks for giving us the first ever mobile phone

It's the end of the line for Motorola as the name is set to slip off the face of the earth once and for all.

Motorola Mobility, which was bought by Google in 2012 and then Lenovo in 2014, will be phased out in favour of the new "Lenovo by Moto" name.

While the Motorola name hasn't been used by Lenovo since 2013, this is the proper beginning of its end. "We'll slowly phase out Motorola and focus on Moto," Osterloh said at CES 2016 in Las Vegas.

Motorola was the company responsible for creating the first ever mobile phone as well as a lot of the infrastructure that made network use possible. Then there was the legendary Razr flip phone that pushed smartphone design forward.

"It's our treasure," Lenovo CEO Yang Yuanqing said after the deal. "We plan to not only protect the Motorola brand, but make it stronger."

Lenovo plans to use the Moto name for its high-end phones like the Moto X but will use its own Vibe name for the lower end handsets.

When it comes to logos, phones like the Moto X will feature the blue Lenovo logo. But the iconic Motorola M logo will still be used.

The move is clearly one to bring the Lenovo name to the fore in smartphones. The company is well known as a PC manufacturer but not so famous as a smartphone producer. This change of name should help to change that over time. So say goodbye to Motorola as this is the beginning of the end for the icon brand name.

