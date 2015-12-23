Motorola Moto X (2016) leaked heat pipe suggests overclocking

The Motorola Moto X for 2016 has apparently leaked for the second time in a photo showing off the internals of the phone.

The fourth generation Moto X handset was shown off on Chinese site Techweb which allegedly attained it from an internal source.

The phone, in a rather original move, appears to feature a heatpipe. This is something that's been used in PC builds in the past to keep certain components from overheating.

The piece of metal shown in an L-shape on the photo will allow heat to be spread and dissipated away from hot components like the CPU. This is presumably made from copper which should do this job perfectly resulting in a handset that doesn't feel hot in the hand.

The Moto X for 2016 is expected to arrive with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 820 CPU. After the overheating issues with the Snapdragon 810 Qualcomm has reassured us that the 820 won't suffer that issue.

This could suggest Motorola is planning to offer overclocking options on the new Moto X that would let the chip run above and beyond its intended power output levels. With the Moto Maker already allowing for physical phone customisation, it is a route the company is now known for.

The shape of this leaked handset appears to match that leaked last week suggesting these are not only real but that the phone could be arriving earlier in 2016 than expected.

READ: Is this the new Motorola Moto X for 2016?