What is the Motorola Moto X Force ShatterShield screen and how is it unbreakable?

Motorola has quietly announced a new phone that it claims offers the world's first shatterproof screen. Meet the Moto X Force.

Motorola says its new phone's screen is completely unbreakable. The company is so confident in the strength of the display that it's giving a four year warranty included.

The idea is that you'll no longer have to worry about dropping your phone ever again.

So what is this new technology and will it really work?

The new handset features a screen technology that Motorola has called Moto ShatterShield. This offers multiple layers of protection so that dropping a phone is no longer an issue.

There's a dual touch layer as a failsafe in case one goes after a fall. This means that touch will remain as sensitive even if there is damage taken.

The technology employs an interior lens to stop cracking and an exterior lens with a hard coat to protect against normal wear and tear. The combination of the two should create an encased screen that is impervious to damage.

A rigid aluminium core and flexible 5.4-inch QHD AMOLED display also help ensure the screen remains intact even after drop damage.

On top of being tough the Moto X Force is also built for longevity.

Battery is claimed to last up to 48 hours on a charge. There is also TurboPower charging included meaning up to 13-hours of power can be offered from a 15-minute charge.

Of course these numbers vary with real world use but Motorola is cutting edge when it comes to fast charging so expect this to be pretty accurate.

Since most camera lenses are covered in sapphire glass they're protected already. But what's behind that tough lens counts.

On the rear of the Moto X Force is a whopping 21-megapixel camera that features rapid focus.

On the front is a 5-megapixel selfie snapper with wide-angle lens. This also feature a front-facing flash ideal for low light selfies.

Under the hood is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 octa-core processor powering the handset.

Storage varies from 32GB to 64GB depending on how much you're willing to spend.

The Moto X Force can also be personalised using Motorola's Moto Maker for varying colours and materials.

The phone will be available from mid-November from £499 for the 32GB model and £534 for the 64GB variant.

It will also be available on contract via Carphone Warehouse from £30 upfront on a £32 per month contract.

