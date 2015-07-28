Moto G (2015): Refresh of the budget handset with a bright new look

Motorola has updated its Moto G smartphone with a new model for 2015. The new Moto G will sport a 5-inch display, be waterproof, promise an all-day battery, and comes with a 13 megapixel camera.

Refreshed alongside two new variants of the Moto X, the new Moto G will come with Motorola Shells that are available in a variety of colours and come with ftureh customization options within the company's Moto Maker service.

The new handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 1.4GHz processor with between 1GB to 2GB of RAM depending on which model you opt for. There will be two versions available in terms of storage: 8GB and 16GB, and both models offer microSD card slots to expand further.

Other specs include a 5-inch 720p HD 294ppi Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen, a 2470 mAh battery and 4G connectivity. There is also a front facing 5 megapixel f2.2 camera.

The Moto G will launch in more than 60 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific starting today.

The new Moto G is available today starting price of £179 on Moto Maker, with the 16GB version available at £209 starting today.

Also available through carriers including Three, O2, Vodafone and BT Business and a number of retailers and e-tailers, such as Amazon from a starting price of £159 in the UK.