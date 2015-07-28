Moto X Style is the fun and friendly surprise phone from Motorola

While Motorola was heavily expected to announce replacements for its Moto X and Moto G handsets, few expected a third device to be unveiled at the company's press event in Sao Paulo.

The Moto X Style is a fun and friendly smartphone with several high-end features but at a price much less than equivalent smartphones from Samsung or Apple.

It has a 5.7 Quad HD screen with a tiny bezel to give more display real estate for a smaller body than other phones on the market. It has front-facing stereo speakers and Motorola boldly claims that it is the "world's fastest charging" smartphone. The company said on stage that it charges up to 50 per cent faster than the Samsung Galaxy S6 (already boasting fast charge abilities).

The Moto X Style has a 21-megapixel rear-facing camera and a front-facing cam with a wide selfie mode.

It will work on 4G LTE networks worldwide although the exact chipset was not mentioned at the announcement event. Nor was its processor or memory.

We'll update when those official details are available, but from what we have seen of the phone so far, this could out Nexus the next Nexus. Try saying that quickly over and over again.