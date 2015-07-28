Moto G 2015 leaks ahead of expected reveal at Motorola launch later today

The third generation of Motorola's Moto G has leaked in the most revealing photos yet. Many of the specs we can expect to hear unveiled later today appear in the leak.

The photos show the Moto G as well as its packaging, along with specification information. They were leaked originally on Facebook and have since begun doing the rounds on the interwebs.

Specs on the box confirm that the third-gen Moto G will come with a 5-inch HD display, 1.4Ghz quad-core processor, 16GB storage, 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel cameras.

The Moto G will also be IPX7 waterproof rated so it should be able to take the beatings of daily life quite easily.

The unit in the photo is dual-SIM but it's likely this isn't the one that will be released in the US and UK. The box is written in Portuguese so this is likely for Brazil or indeed Portugal.

The third-gen Moto G appears to come with two rear covers as standard in varying colours. In this case the Motorola Shells are in blue and green. Despite this, Moto Maker has also been rumoured for this phone meaning there may be more personalisation options available.

Check back from 2pm BST today when we'll be at the Motorola event to bring you coverage of the expected launch of the Moto G, Moto X, possible Moto X Active and perhaps a new Motorola smartwatch.