New Moto X photos flaunt sexy design, front-facing flash

Motorola has sent out invites for an event on 28 July, promising that it will change your relationship status with your phone. There's some ominous kisses at the bottom of that invite that look a lot like XGX.

It's predicted that Motorola, now under the tutelage of Lenovo, will reveal a new Moto G and Moto X for 2015. The Moto G has flaunted its wares a couple of times and now it seems the Moto X is taking its turn.

Coming from sources in Peru (uncomfirmed, but looking pretty certain), the 2015 Moto X update looks like some of the early leaks that we've seen. The key design crossover between the Moto G and the Moto X appears to be the bar on the back, encompassing the Moto dimple and encapsulating the camera.

The Moto G and Moto X that we've seen in these hands-on photos appear to be prototypes, carrying markings suggesting that they shouldn't be shared with the wider world. Opps.

There appears to be a textured back on the Moto X, although we fully predict it will be customisable through Moto Maker, as will the Moto G this time around. Otherwise, the design appears to evolve what we saw on the Moto X (2014) and Nexus 6.

There's one detail that we can spot, however, and that's a front-facing flash. We've seen this attempted before with somewhat blinding results, but it suggests that Motorola is going to be pushing the ULTIMATE SELFIE angle with its new handset.

There's talk of a fingerprint scanner, although there's no clue to its location. There's a fantastical notion that's it's hiding in the speaker or elsewhere, but we just can't see that being practical.

Elsewhere, there's a better quality shot from Weibo (via Nowhereelse.fr) showing the Moto X in white and gold. There's something about that combo that's rather fetching.

We can't help feeling that we're looking at something close to what will be revealed next week. We will bring you all the news live from Motorola's event.