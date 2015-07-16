Motorola launch scheduled for 28 July, new Moto X and G expected

Motorola has sent out formal invitations to the press inviting them to a launch event on 28 July.

There's no indication of exactly what the launches will be, with the invitation simply stating that "your relationship status is about to change", with some hugs and kisses from Motorola.

But wait! Those hugs and kisses aren't just scrawls - they appear more like XGX - suggesting that we'll be seeing the Moto X and the Moto G updated.

The invitation comes on a rising tide of rumour circulating about new Moto models due to be released. This event is timed to coincide with an event taking place in New York and Sao Paulo at the same time, so we're looking at a global handset release. The date also corroborates with a report coming from Brazil, saying that the Moto G would be launched on 28 July.

The Moto G has seen a wide number of rumours recently, including photos of sample phones, the news that Moto Maker will be an option, as well as a full run down of the specs you can look forward to.

The Moto G is said to have a 5-inch 720p display, be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 chipset with either 1 or 2GB of RAM. Interestingly, it's said that the Moto G will come with 4G support this time around (although that may vary by region) and that it will have an IPx7 rating.

The Moto X is also scheduled for an update, with rumours of a 5.2-inch Quad HD display, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 808. Motorola had previously made the suggestion that the Moto X would be updated in summer 2015, so it's possible it will make an appearance too.

