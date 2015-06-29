Superb Motorola Kinzie specs leak: WQHD, Snapdragon 810, 20MP camera and more

A new Motorola smartphone going by the name Kinzie has leaked online in the form of a very impressive spec sheet.

The Motorola XT1585 Kinzie appeared in a spec list tweeted by Nowhereelse.fr editor Steve Hemmerstoffer, who has had a good track record for leaks in the past from his @OnLeaks account.

The specs show a 5.5-inch smartphone that features a 2,560 x 1,440 resolution screen for 534pp.

The Kinzie is apparently going to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 processor running at 1.9GHz and backed by 3GB of RAM. The GPU will be Qualcomm's Adreno 430 which is supported by OpenGL ES 3.1 3D API. There should also be 32GB of storage onboard. It should come running Android 5.1.1.

The rear camera will be a 20-megapixel snapper capable of 4K video capture. The selfie camera will be a 4.8-megapixel snapper able to record 1080p video.

At this stage other details, like release date, price or even photos, are not forthcoming.

The Motorola Kinzie is very high powered compared to the company's more affordable handsets like its flagship Moto X. Will this be the new Moto X? Perhaps Kinzie represents a new range for those that want more power and don't mind paying for it.

The Motorola Moto X launched in August 2013 so we're hoping to see the Kinzie make an appearance as soon as next month.

