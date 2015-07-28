Third-generation Moto G (2015): Release date, rumours and everything you need to know

Motorola has officially announced the update to the Moto G. The new Moto G will come with Motorola Shells that are available in a variety of colours and come with ftureh customization options within the company's Moto Maker service.

The new handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 1.4GHz processor with between 1GB to 2GB of RAM depending on which model you opt for. There will be two versions available in terms of storage: 8GB and 16GB, and both models offer microSD card slots to expand further.

Other specs include a 5-inch 720p HD 294ppi Corning Gorilla Glass 3 screen, a 2470 mAh battery and 4G connectivity. There is also a front facing 5 megapixel f2.2 camera.

The new Moto G is available starting price of £179 on Moto Maker, with the 16GB version available for £209.

--

Details about the third-generation Motorola Moto G have been appearing for several months, with rumours suggesting Motorola is looking at updating a number of handsets.

With Motorola updating products with the same name, it can get a little confusing, so we'll try and keep things clear. Motorola has used the following names: Moto G, Moto G 4G , Moto G (2014), and Moto G 4G (2015). And those last two are both considered variations of the second-generation Moto X.

Still confused? Well, for the purposes of this particular round-up, we'll refer to the newly-leaked phone as the third-generation Moto G (2015).

Keep in mind that while there are plenty of leaks surrounding this device now that the launch is supposedly imminent, nothing has been confirmed by Motorola so don't get your hopes up too high until the official announcement, expected this afternoon.

Motorola previously used a phased roll-out of devices. Some launched earlier in the US, although we suspect that was partly due to Moto Maker and the "Made in USA" tag. With the company now owed by Lenovo, things might be different looking at wider, co-ordinated global release.

The original Moto G was launched in November 2013, the next-gen device followed in September 2014. These have been flanked by 4G updates as well, remember. We originally thought that IFA 2015 sat well with Moto's plans, but reports suggest today, 28 July, is the day for the G.

Brazilian website Techmundo exclusively reported that it will be landing much sooner than we expected. Keep in mind Motorola sent out formal invitations to the press for a launch event on 28 July.

There's no indication of exactly what the launches will be, with the invitation simply stating that "your relationship status is about to change", with some hugs and kisses from Motorola. But wait! Those hugs and kisses aren't just scrawls - they appear more like XGX - suggesting that we'll be seeing the Moto X and the Moto G updated.

The 5-inch Moto G 4G cost £159 when it launched earlier this year, making it an affordable device for consumers, and so we expect Lenovo-owned Motorola to continue offering the Moto G line at such attractive price points. It's reported to cost R$899 (that's Brazilian Real), which is about £180. That's a slight boost over the £149 the Moto G 4G currently costs, but if rumours are true, you're getting a little more phone for your money.

The third-generation Moto G (2015) has the model name XT1543 as well as the codename is Osprey, according to the XDA forum, which dug up details and photos from a now-deleted YouTube video of the leaked device.

The device is said to have a 5-inch 720p display, Snapdragon 410 processor, 1GB RAM, 8GB of storage, 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, 5-megapixel selfie camera, and a dual flash. It's suggested that there will be a 2GB RAM and 16GB storage model too.

It will also come with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop and the new Messages app from Motorola as well as the Moto app (which allows you to use voice commands and more).

There might also be a microSD card slot and support for 4G. Keep in mind the original Moto G, which was announced in 2013, didn't feature 4G or a microSD card slot. In 2014, the second generation Moto G brought a larger screen and better camera, but again, no 4G (the 4G variations of those devices actually brought 4G).

So, you can expect the third-generation Moto G to boast significant camera improvements, the same screen-size as the last Moto G, the same 64-bit quad-core chip as the new Moto E, and LTE connectivity from the get-go.

Google+ users Neo Lee and Leonardo Fiaschi have found and shared a leaked video (above) of the third-generation Moto G (2015) via their profiles and are calling the device a prototype.

Also, Digitec accidentally posted (and then removed) product listings for a "3rd gen" Moto G on 21 July. The Swiss retailer claimed the upcoming phone features a 5-inch 1080p display, 2GB of RAM, LTE, 1.7GHz quad-core chip (probably the 64-bit Snapdragon 610), and 8GB of expandable storage.

Reddit user Coconuttery also spotted information on Motorola's Moto Maker and shared it before Motorola could pull the page. The page suggested you'll be able to get the third-generation Moto G (2015) with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage or 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

We've also heard the Moto G (2015) will have an IPX7 rating, making it water resistant. This would be something of a boost for the affordable handset, making it one of the cheapest protected phones around. Motorola is no stranger to water proofing: it has had water repellant technologies on a number of previous handsets, from the nanocoating of the Moto Razr i through to the recent Nexus 6.

Most recently however, Pocketnow picked up on a few leaked images of the new Moto G unboxed early. The images suggest we will see an IPX7 water resistance rating, along with the rumoured 1.4GHz quad-core processor, five-inch HD display, 13-megapixel rear snapper and and 5-megapixel front camera.

It appears as though the third-generation Moto G (2015) will have a build quite similar to all the other Moto Gs. The only significant difference is that this device looks to be sporting a textured rear cover and some sort of strip that houses the upgraded snapper and dual flash.

We can also see the ergonomic dimple with Motorola's logo on the back. We're not sure if the strip setup will bring any new capabilities (like, maybe the dimple is now a power button). It might just be a design change. There have been render leaks, prototype leaks and photos appearing of what are claimed to be pre-release samples. We've also seen leaked images passed to TechnoBuffalo, giving us renders that match those leaked devices, so we're pretty sure this is the new design.

In addition, according to notorious leakster Evan Blass, the Moto G will be available through Moto Maker. The website, which launched for the Moto X, allows you to personalise the design of your phone. You can pick colours for the rear panel and the camera module on the back, for instance.

The leak from Blass shows a variety of colours that'll presumably be available, but there is no indication of alternative materials like wood or leather.

Reddit user Coconuttery spotted information on Motorola's Moto Maker and shared it before Motorola could pull the page. According to that leaked information, the front of the third-generation Moto G (2015) will be available in black or white (like the Moto X), while the back panel will be available in cherry, cabernet, blue, raspberry, turquoise, black, gold yellow, white, lime, or navy. Accents colours include metallic versions of blue, red, lemon lime, champagne, black, orange, violet, pink, dark chrome or light chrome.

Pocket-lint has Motorola and Moto G hubs with all the latest and breaking news. You can also check out our gallery above to see more screenshots from the leaked YouTube video.