Moto X and Nexus 6 prices plummet, get one while they're still here

Motorola is clearly getting ready to refresh its hardware as prices have just plummeted.

The Motorola Moto X and the Nexus 6 have already been dropped in price and now they've had even more slashed off the cost.

The price cut for the Moto X is a hefty £166, meaning you can now snap up a 16GB model for £229 or a 32GB version for £269. The latter is the Moto Maker version that offers that customisation as part of the cost.

The Nexus 6 has dropped by £80, so you can grab one from £399 for the 32GB version or £469 for the 64GB model.

While both of these handsets are impressive, even more so at those prices, this sale suggests Motorola is clearing its stock. Which, in turn, suggests we can expect new models to arrive soon.

That said, to get a smartphone of the quality of the Moto X or Nexus 6 now is probably still a good investment. They are top end devices that should last at least a few years before they need an upgrade. Or if you're feeling flashing, wait and buy yourself the newer models for a lot more money when they get released.

Either way the deals appear to finish at the end of June, so you may need to decide relatively quickly.

