Motorola Moto X 2015 leaks in video showing impressive specs, wood back and metal frame

The latest Motorola Moto X for 2015 appears to have leaked in a video. The third generation Moto X seems to feature a wooden back and metallic frame.

The video, leaked by YouTube account Total Tech, blurs the phone partially. This was apparently done in order to protect the identity of the leaker.

Initially the rear of the handset is shown off. Despite blurring we can see it's clearly a wood back and appears to be a metal frame. There also features a large camera lens as well as dual-tone flash.

When the front of the phone is shown off we can see some specs. Along with other rumours we can surmise the new Moto X for 2015 will be a 5.64-inch handset.

The display should have a resolution of 1440 x 2560.

There should be 3GB of RAM working with an as-yet unknown Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The video suggests there will be 21GB of storage available to the user. Also confirmed is Android 5.1.1 Lollipop pre-installed.

Less solid specs include a rear available in plastic, wood or leather, stereo speakers and the addition of a USB Type C port.

The release date for the Motorola Moto X 2015 has not yet been announced. But going by previous releases we'd expect it to arrive around August or September time.

The video is essentially the photos shown here but if you fancy a look it's right below.

