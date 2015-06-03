New Motorola smartphone and Moto 360 expected in summer, says Lenovo

There's been a lot of talk about updates to Motorola, specifically new devices that come post-Lenovo's takeover of the Motorola brand from Google.

Lenovo chairman and chief exec, Yang Yuanqing, has confirmed that we'll be seeing new models saying: "We have many new models in development with the Moto brands so you may see in summer us launching some very exciting products, including phones and watches," in an interview with The Telegraph.

The two most anticipated products are an update for the Moto X, Motorola's flagship smartphone and the Moto 360, one of the more popular Android Wear watches.

It's previously been confirmed that Motorola will be trying to stick to a yearly update cycle for the Moto X. The previous generation of devices were launched in August 2013 and September 2014 respectively, so if we're to see a new flagship, we're guessing it will be towards the end of summer.

Rumours are already suggesting a 5.2-inch QHD display. You can read up on all the rumours right here.

For the Moto 360 2 (as it's being called), there's plenty of expectation. The Moto 360 was the first round Android Wear smartwatch, but was quickly trumped by the LG G Watch R, which offered a better display.

However, Motorola offers a great deal of customisation in design of its products and with a few tweaks to the design, the next generation of Moto 360 smartwatch could be a hit.

The original Moto 360 launched in September 2014, so again, it's nearly a year old and the pace of smartwatch development has been rapid. Many were expecting an announcement at Google I/O, but now it looks like summer will be the Moto 360 2 release date.

