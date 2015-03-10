Moto Maker for Moto 360 comes to the UK, alongside Moto G with 4G LTE

Shortly after launching Moto Maker for Moto 360 in the US, Motorola has brought the same tool to the UK alongside a new smartphone.

Moto Maker was originally a simple website that let you change the design of your Moto X prior to checking out online, but the new version of Moto Maker isn't limited to the Moto X. It'll let you customise the Moto 360 smartwatch, as well. Motorola admitted it's always wanted to do this for the Moto 360, though the company only just launched Moto Maker for Moto 360 in the US last month. Now, it's available for Brits.



When designing a Moto 360 with Moto Maker, you'll be able to choose from three watch casings (dark metal, light metal, or champagne gold), two band sizes (for bigger or smaller wrists), three band materials (leather, champagne gold, or dark metal), and 11 watch faces. The latter option will simply pre-load your Moto 360 with a watchface, so that the watch will be decked out from the moment it arrives on your doorstep.

Apart from Moto Maker for Moto 360, Motorola is launching a new version of the second-generation Moto G. It now comes with 4G LTE speed. The Moto G with 4G LTE will still feature a 5-inch HD display, but it's Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core processor - coupled with 4G LTE speeds - will probably make it feel like an entirely new smartphone. The Moto G with LTE also has an all-day battery and runs Android 5.0 Lollipop.

Other features include a 8-megapixel rear camera, 2-megapixel front camera, MicroSD card slot for expandable storage, 1GB of RAM, Corning Gorilla Glass, and a water-resistant coating. The Moto G with 4G LTE goes on sale today in the UK via Motorola's website for £159 (SIM free).

It'll also be available from 16 March through Tesco, Carphone Warehouse, Amazon, Argos, Sainsbury’s, and Asda.

