Jony Ive certainly won't like this: New Moto Maker to add design options for Moto 360

Starting next month, you'll be able to order a fully-custom Moto 360 through Moto Maker.

Motorola is set to launch a new version of Moto Maker, a website that lets you change the design of your Moto X prior to ordering. The new version won't be limited to the Moto X though, as it'll let you customise the Moto 360 smartwatch, according to Wired. Motorola has been working on the website for a while and even admitted it's always wanted to do this for the Moto 360.

When designing your new Moto 360, you'll be able to choose from three watch casings (silver, black, or champagne gold), two band sizes (bigger or smaller wrists), two materials (leather or metal), and 11 watch faces. The latter option will simply pre-load your Moto 360 with a watchface, so that the watch will be decked out from the moment you get it, turn it on, and start playing.

It's worth noting that there will be a couple of new watch faces available as well, and Motorola will offer the single-link band it first unveiled last year. The idea is that you'll have tonnes of options to browse through, and nearly everyone should be happy with their finished Android Wear timepiece, but of course some people won't relish in the opportunity to be a designer for a day.

When Motorola first introduced Moto Maker in 2013, most reviews - including our own - considered it a breath of fresh air, giving consumers the ability to make their device standout with different colors and even materials. But Jony Ive, Apple's head designer, apparently didn't think it was a good idea, and in a recent interview with The New Yorker, described it as a lazy move by Motorola.

“Their value proposition was ‘Make it whatever you want. You can choose whatever color you want.’ And I believe that’s abdicating your responsibility as a designer," said Ive, who didn't name Motorola specifically, but the world immediately made the connection.

That said, not every company has to follow Apple's design philosophy, and Motorola is a great example of that. We've therefore contacted Motorola for more information about where the new Moto Maker will launch and how much the options might cost.