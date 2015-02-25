  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Phones
    3. >
  3. Phone news
    4. >
  4. Motorola phone news

All-new Moto E could be yours for just £109, now with extra added 4G

|
1/9 Motorola
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE
Best OnePlus 6T deals in January 2019: 30GB for £36/m on EE

Motorola has updated its hugely successful Moto E Android phone with bumps in a few key specifications and the added bonus of 4G LTE connectivity.

The budget handset, dubbed the "new Moto E" retains a qHD resolution (960 x 540) but increases the screen size a smidgeon to 4.5-inches. It also gets a front-facing camera for the first time and Android Lollipop.

A 3G version of the Moto E will also be available, but it is the 4G data ability that will attract many for the price. It also has a faster processor, swapping a dual-core in last year's model for a quad-core 1.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU and improved graphics.

Battery life should also be better this time around, with a 2,390mAh battery on the new model.

It also comes with interchangeable Motorola Bands and Grip Shells to change the external colour scheme of the device and Motorola has added new software experiences, stepping them down from the Moto X for 2015.

It adds Moto Display for notifications and updates and Moto Migrate to quickly add and transfer contacts, photos and videos to your new phone.

The new Moto E will be available across 40 countries and in the UK it will cost £109 from motorola.co.uk, Carphone Warehouse, Tesco, Amazon, Argos and Virgin Mobile.

PopularIn Phones
Samsung Galaxy S10 specs, release date and rumours
Motorola Razr next for retro revival, as foldable phone costing $1,500
Samsung Galaxy S10 X release date, features, specs and rumours
Mobile World Congress 2019: What to expect from the World's biggest mobile show
Best iPhone XR cases: Protect your new Apple device
Samsung Galaxy S10 vs S10+ vs S10 E vs S10 X: Rumoured range compared
Comments