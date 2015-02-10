Motorola Moto E second-generation smartphone appears sporting upgrades including 4G

The second generation of the Motorola Moto E has just appeared on the Best Buy website sporting 4G connectivity.

The appearance of the Moto E second gen handset was not official but according to the Best Buy listing it will offer a 4G connectivity step-up on the 3G-only first gen. According to Pocketnow, who posted the leak, the expansion will get an upgrade to 8GB with microSD expansion. There should be a 1.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon processor powering the handset backed by 1GB of RAM, an upgrade from the first gen's dual-core Snapdragon 200.

The Moto E second generation handset, which may yet get a name variant on final announcement, should feature a 4.5-inch qHD display which means a 960 x 540 screen for 245ppi. This is a drop on the 253ppi offered by the first gen Moto E's same resolution on a smaller 4.3-inch display. The new Moto E should also feature 5MP rear and VGA front-facing cameras. That's the same rear camera as the original Moto E but it's a first for this range to feature a front-facing camera. The system will be Android 5.0 Lollipop which will come pre-installed.

Since the leak is from the US the only network mentioned is Sprint but, presumably, this handset will also be available for a low price offline. A release date or even suggestion of an official unveiling was not mentioned. But since this has leaked at the retailer end we'd suggest it should be arriving soon. The first gen Moto E is currently £79 so we'd expect to pay the same, or maybe slightly more for the second generation Moto E.

