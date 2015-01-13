Samsung Galaxy J1 coming as Samsung's budget answer to Moto G and Xperia M2

Samsung could be set to unveil its new budget handset tomorrow in the Galaxy J1. It would be up against the likes of Motorola's Moto G, the Sony Xperia M2 and EE Kestrel.

The Samsung Galaxy J1 would be expected to enter the market at around the £150 mark but still offer everything a person could want from a smartphone.

The images were leaked by Sam Mobile and more recently stock firmware for the phones has been uploaded by the manufacturer. The images showed the date 14 January suggesting the big reveal could be tomorrow. They also showed off the wallpapers that will come with the J1, which can be viewed in the gallery above.

The firmware reveals that the Samsung Galaxy J1 will come with Android 4.4.4 KitKat on release. Presumably that will be updated to the latest Android 5.0 Lollipop at a later stage.

Leaks on specs suggest we can expect a 4.3-inch 800 x 480 resolution screen for 217ppi, a 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core Marvell PXA1908 processor, 1GB of RAM, 4GB storage with microSD expansion, 5-megapixel rear and 2-megapixel front cameras and a 1850mAh battery.

Check back tomorrow for more details when the Samsung Galaxy J1 should be announced officially.

