  Motorola rolls out Android 5.0 Lollipop to select few devices in US

Motorola has announced that the latest version of Android is now available for select devices.

A software update, which has started to roll out in phases, will bring Android 5.0 Lollipop to three Motorola devices. Unfortunately, the update is for US-only devices at the moment.

Those of you living in America can expect to get Lollipop on the Moto X Pure Edition (second generation), Moto G (second generation, US GSM), and Moto G (second generation, global GSM versions sold in the US).

"The most ambitious release yet, Lollipop brings a number of tasty enhancements," announced Motorola in a blog post, while highlighting features like Material Design and the ability to view lock screen notifications without unlocking.

Other features in Lollipop include a guest mode, new flashlight tool in Quick Settings, and a battery saver option in the Battery settings panel that shows time estimates and includes ways to spare what little battery you might have left.

Motorola said it is working with carrier partners to bring the update to more devices.

