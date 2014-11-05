  Motorola Moto Maxx announced, QHD display and top battery life but Latin America only

Motorola has just announced a new smartphone to its range called the Moto Maxx. It's a top end handset with impressive specs that make us jealous it'll be Latin America only at launch. It's essentially the same as the US Motorola Droid Turbo handset.

The Moto Maxx comes with a 5.2-inch Quad HD display meaning a resolution of 2560 x 1440 for 565ppi, or as it's also known a 2K screen. So far so impressive. Powering all those pixels is the "newest and most powerful" Snapdragon processor says Motorola, likely meaning the Snapdragon 805. It also comes with 4G LTE connectivity an 64GB storage.

Battery life seems to be a big push for the Maxx with Motorola claiming it will last up to two days on a charge. Then when it comes to adding juice you'll be able to use the Turbo charging feature to 8 hours of use in just 15 minutes, claims Motorola.

The impressive specs don't stop there as the camera is a 21-megapixel snapper capable of shooting 4K video.

The case of the Maxx uses premium ballistic nylon which Motorola says is a first for the industry. Under that is a kevlar layer that's five times stronger than steel plus the innards are coated to protect against water and the screen is Gorilla Glass 3 encased.

All these hardware treats and it's also running pure Android for the cleanest user experience and guaranteed fast updates to the latest software from Android.

The Motorola Moto Maxx is available from today in Brazil and will arrive in Mexico from mid-November before rolling out to the rest of Latin America. Motorola hasn't listed any other countries for rollout but it has priced the Maxx at R$2,199 which is about £550.

