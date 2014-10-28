  Verizon's powerful Droid Turbo has a 5.2-inch Quad HD screen and 48-hour battery

Five years after the original Droid smartphone debuted, Motorola has announced the latest addition to the line: Droid Turbo.

Droid Turbo is of course a Verizon device, as is the entire Droid series, and therefore limited to the US. But noteworthy features include a 3900mAH battery, which Motorola claimed will deliver 48 hours of juice, and a 2.7 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 processor.

"From the beginning, Droid smartphones have come with leading-edge technology, including Verizon’s blazingly fast network speeds, exceptional battery life and the latest in innovative material design. And Droid Turbo is no exception," explained Motorola in a blog post.

The Droid Turbo has a 5.2-inch Quad HD screen with 565 ppi, meaning absolutely everything on the display will look crisp and vivid. The smartphone further features a 21-megapixel camera and 4K video recording. In other words, it's one powerful handset.

It's also a tough a handset, thanks to materials like ballistic nylon and metalised glass fiber. Motorola said they will offer a distinctive design while providing durability. Droid Turbo will also boast Kevlar, something that is supposedly five times stronger than steel.

And finally, Droid Turbo will come with Verizon's Zap app. It simplifies sharing with friends and even lets you "Zap to TV or use your voice to Zap your screen", according to Motorola. You can expect Droid Turbo to launch exclusively through Verizon.com on 30 October.

The 32GB Droid Turbo will be available in the colours Metallic Black, Metallic Red, and Ballistic Nylon for $199 on a two-year Verizon contract, while the 64GB version will available in Ballistic Nylon for $249 on a two-year Verizon contract.

