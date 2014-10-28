Moto X is discounted for 24 hours, get it while it's hot!
Motorola has given the new Moto X a discount for 24 hours, so you can get it from £359.99 right now.
On sale though Motorola's UK website - where you'll be able to customise your handset using Moto Maker - the base price for the phone has taken a £60 price drop.
The offer started at 12:00 on 28 October and runs to 12:00 on 29 October.
The discount is to celebrate the availability of the Moto 360 through Motorola's store. Motorola's smartwatch is now available for £199.99 in either the light or dark metal designs.
There's a note to say that you'll be limited to buying two Moto 360s, so stock must be tight.
The Moto X is a great handset, offering plenty of power for an aggressive price. There's an unparalleled level of customisation available through Moto Maker, but obviously some options will bump the price up.
If you're tempted, make sure you read our comprehensive review of the Moto X first.
READ: Motorola Moto X (2014) review: An uncluttered Android marvel
