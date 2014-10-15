Look at the specs on this: Motorola Droid Turbo Verizon documents confirm it's a powerhouse

Several details and an image or two have leaked about the Motorola Droid Turbo over the last month, but few have provided quite so much detail as a document claimed to have been circulated to Verizon staff in the US.

Sent to Phone Arena by an insider, the specification sheets show that that phone expected to be a Verizon US exclusive will be a true powerhouse - possibly even the highest spec'd phone yet.

As well as a "metallised rear cover" reinforced with Kevlar, the phone will sport a 5.2-inch Quad HD (2560 x 1440) screen, containing a staggering 565ppi. That's super sharp and Motorola claims is the only device with a pixels per inch ratio that high.

It will have, according to the leak, a "top of the line" 21-megapixel camera capable of recording video in 4K and the processor is listed as 2.7GHz quad-core, so matches the previous rumours that it will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 chipset.

Remarkably, according to the sheets, Motorola is promising up to 48 hours of battery life (with a 3,900mAh battery) and turbo charging, which provides eight hours of battery life after just 15 minutes of charging.

The phone is also water and scratch resistant, it says, as is uses the latest Corning Gorilla Glass with a water repellent coating.

Other specs hidden in the sheets claim that it will come with 32GB of internal storage, 3GB of RAM with 64-it access and is 4G LTE and XLTE compatible.

The Motorola Droid Turbo is expected to launch for real at the end of October.