  Did Motorola just leak the Droid Turbo smartphone in red?

Motorola has teased a red version of the Droid Turbo. But it's also backtracked.

As spotted by Droid Life, Motorola just used the official Droid Landing Twitter account to tweet a photo of the Droid Turbo in red. The company quickly deleted the tweet however, suggesting it might have leaked the photo by accident. The tweet didn't include any text or caption.

The Droid Turbo is a yet-to-be-announced Motorola smartphone for US carrier Verizon. It was first rumoured in September, but more recently, its manual surfaced online. Judging from the specs listed in the manual, it's going to be a seriously impressive bit of kit.

The Droid Turbo will come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 805 quad-core processor running at 2.65GHz. It'll also have 3GB of RAM and Adreno 420 graphics. The screen will be a 5.2-inch "ultra high definition display", meaning it should be 2K resolution at least.

The camera is reportedly a 21-megapixel snapper with dual LED flash. And the battery on the device is "high capacity" and comes with the Motorola Turbo Charger to get the handset to full power fast. All these specs in fact sound very similar to those being leaked for the Nexus X, or Nexus 6.

And finally, apart from today's leaked photo, the first few images of the Droid Turbo appeared online a few weeks ago. Cloaked in what seemed like a black Kevlar coating of some sort, the smartphone looked part Moto X and part Droid Mini.

Reports have said we can expect to see the Droid Turbo unveiled later this month.

READ: Long live Droid! Motorola Droid Turbo revealed in leaked photos